Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 553,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $25,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.4% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Bunge from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.