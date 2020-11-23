Swiss National Bank Buys 1,700 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.23% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $25,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1,628.6% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 22.1% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $186.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $237.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.58.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 1,150 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $232.96 per share, with a total value of $267,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,326.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 6,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.28, for a total transaction of $1,686,636.92. Insiders sold 32,832 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,306 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRL opened at $232.54 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.58 and a 12 month high of $257.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

