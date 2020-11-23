State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,650 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after purchasing an additional 665,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 188.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 759,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after purchasing an additional 496,550 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 190,959 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,074 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,502,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 69,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

TDS opened at $18.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.22. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.02%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $71,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

