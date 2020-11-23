Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 31,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 579.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.79.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.90 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,687,089.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.99 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,857.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 8,469 shares of company stock worth $577,308 over the last three months. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMG opened at $85.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.11. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.37 and a 1 year high of $89.88.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.16 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Featured Article: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.