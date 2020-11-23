Blair William & Co. IL Has $339,000 Stock Position in Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Livongo Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVGO) by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Livongo Health were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LVGO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Livongo Health by 106.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Livongo Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Zane M. Burke sold 49,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $6,114,817.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 964,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,122,331. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.71, for a total value of $1,900,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,127,432.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,865 shares of company stock worth $86,180,389 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Livongo Health stock opened at $139.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -349.42 and a beta of 1.81. Livongo Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $151.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 19.51 and a current ratio of 19.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.40.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Livongo Health, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th were paid a $7.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark lowered Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Livongo Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Livongo Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.29.

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

