Blair William & Co. IL Has $417,000 Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UGI were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of UGI by 292.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of UGI by 271.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UGI opened at $35.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.93. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $45.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.42 and its 200 day moving average is $33.00.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.19. UGI had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine cut UGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

