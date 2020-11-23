Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,111,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after buying an additional 189,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

