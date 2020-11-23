Cooper Haims Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cooper Haims Advisors LLC cut its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 0.8% of Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 35.3% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,014,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,194,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,195.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,974.12. The company has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

