Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.

Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.3% of Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Wechter Feldman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth about $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Davis Capital Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.4% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 39 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,974.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,580.13.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.36, for a total transaction of $3,737,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,291 shares in the company, valued at $25,821,158.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

