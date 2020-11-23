New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in RLI were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $101.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.47. RLI Corp. has a one year low of $66.02 and a one year high of $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This is an increase from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.35%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on RLI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Friday, October 16th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

