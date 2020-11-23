Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,014,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,194,254,000 after purchasing an additional 65,139 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,562 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,580.13.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3,195.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

