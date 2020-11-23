New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $7,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 536,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,163,000 after buying an additional 95,576 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 46,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after buying an additional 7,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 151,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $72.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.55. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.40.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLH. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.09.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

