Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.98 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.7% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,795,144 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,801,154,000 after purchasing an additional 88,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,195.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 309 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.97, for a total transaction of $1,025,870.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,900 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 target price (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

