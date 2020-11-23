California Public Employees Retirement System Boosts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 606,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,654 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of EQT worth $7,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQT. LSP Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,397,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,146.3% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,650,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,437,000 after buying an additional 3,357,323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EQT by 1,839.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,611,000 after buying an additional 1,164,546 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,007,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 10.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,533,888 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,354,000 after buying an additional 970,509 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on EQT from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

EQT stock opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $17.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.85 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

