California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 3,200 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Agree Realty worth $7,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 605.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 89,735 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Agree Realty by 122.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the second quarter worth $319,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Agree Realty by 249.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 95,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Agree Realty by 23.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.91.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $65.12 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 0.22. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $45.23 and a 1 year high of $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.40). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.58 per share, for a total transaction of $474,471.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,950,697.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.99 per share, with a total value of $94,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.