Spectrum Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the period. Softbank Group Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock valued at $36,007,182. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3,360.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,974.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

