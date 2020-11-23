Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988,331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50,483 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.8% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Amazon.com worth $3,111,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,195.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,974.12. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

