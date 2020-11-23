Spectrum Management Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Spectrum Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 1.4% of Spectrum Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,099.40 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,555.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.76, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,195.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,974.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 33.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,072,083.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,691 shares of company stock worth $36,007,182. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Societe Generale increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,580.13.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

