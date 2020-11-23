Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,568,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of Newell Brands worth $26,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,402.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 640.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 35,350.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 173.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 7,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 167.8% during the second quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.57.

Shares of NYSE:NWL opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $20.80.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

