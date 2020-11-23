Swiss National Bank Has $26.81 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $26,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 57,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,733,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 7,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after buying an additional 258,096 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,700,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.88, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.97. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $67.02 and a one year high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total value of $1,077,961.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,391. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.06.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

