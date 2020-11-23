State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.96 Million Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $2,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of IDACORP by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,499,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

IDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti reduced their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of IDACORP from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey L. Malmen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total transaction of $106,210.00. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE IDA opened at $90.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.43. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.05 and a 12-month high of $113.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. IDACORP had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in three coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

