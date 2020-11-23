State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $404,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 11,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $1,429,098.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,818,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,217,383.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $126.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.78. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.72 and a 12-month high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $230.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

