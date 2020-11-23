State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3 Million Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in PPD were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PPD by 50.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,573,000 after buying an additional 3,785,415 shares during the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PPD during the second quarter worth $36,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,622,000 after purchasing an additional 821,681 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPD by 90.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,556,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,725,000 after purchasing an additional 740,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PPD in the first quarter valued at about $12,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPD opened at $33.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion and a PE ratio of 34.44. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $37.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.96.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that PPD, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 10,732,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $335,705,124.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jill Pellegrino sold 5,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $189,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,812,385 shares of company stock valued at $338,411,007 in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PPD. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPD from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPD from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PPD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PPD from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPD has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.06.

PPD, Inc provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services segments. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri- and post-approval, and medical communications services.

