State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of MSA Safety worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 16,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $2,308,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,313,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total value of $355,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,086.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,528,525 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $142.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $83.57 and a 52-week high of $148.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.85.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.16). MSA Safety had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MSA Safety has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.