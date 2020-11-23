State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Coherent worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Coherent by 29.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Coherent by 7.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,862 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Coherent in the third quarter valued at approximately $469,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Coherent by 2.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Coherent by 40.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Longbow Research cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

Shares of Coherent stock opened at $120.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $178.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.91.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. Coherent had a negative net margin of 33.70% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $316.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

