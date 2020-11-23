State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $3.40 Million Stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,978 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hexcel alerts:

HXL opened at $48.36 on Monday. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.92.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.