State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $4.49 Million Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 652 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RL stock opened at $78.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a 200-day moving average of $72.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $128.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was down 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $250,742.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

