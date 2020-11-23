Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after purchasing an additional 641,351 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 11.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,301,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,434,000 after acquiring an additional 128,580 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 16.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 805,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,804,000 after acquiring an additional 114,287 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 115.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 192,470 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 103,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 22.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 401,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after acquiring an additional 73,224 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.71. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GMED. Oppenheimer began coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Globus Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

