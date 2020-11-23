State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,893 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Apache worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Apache by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,297 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 212,470 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Apache by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Apache by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $742,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.71.

Shares of APA stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 4.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.40. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The energy company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.16 million. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The company’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

