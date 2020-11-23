Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,170 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 56,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 96.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 7,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFR stock opened at $83.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.69 and a fifty-two week high of $99.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.31. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

CFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

