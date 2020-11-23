State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 3,710 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 751.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutanix alerts:

NASDAQ NTNX opened at $28.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.03. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.31 and a twelve month high of $37.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.24.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $327.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.46 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00% and a negative net margin of 66.75%. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

NTNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Monday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nutanix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.88.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 11,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $271,019.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,542.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dheeraj Pandey sold 682,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $14,894,281.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,139,700.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,171 shares of company stock valued at $19,537,609 over the last 90 days. 6.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

See Also: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.