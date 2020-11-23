Sei Investments Co. Purchases 28,332 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,332 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.21% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $520,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 24.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,003,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,478,000 after acquiring an additional 198,412 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $349,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4,305.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth approximately $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSM. Stephens began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.13.

NYSE MSM opened at $83.34 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.80 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

