Sei Investments Co. Purchases 30,323 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Builders FirstSource worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,936,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,598,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453,456 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,038,000. Soapstone Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Soapstone Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,400,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,139,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after purchasing an additional 542,277 shares during the period.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $35.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.57. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMC Equities Research raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.87.

In related news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 28,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $873,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David E. Rush sold 9,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $278,522.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,048.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

