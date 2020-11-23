Sei Investments Co. Has $7.51 Million Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 139,357 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 3.9% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 46.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV opened at $113.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.66, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.50 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.30.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

