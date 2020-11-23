Sei Investments Co. Has $7.60 Million Stock Position in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,412 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.47% of Hostess Brands worth $7,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 58.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $13.68 on Monday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.76.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hostess Brands from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “f” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hostess Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $687,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $687,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,347,897 shares of company stock worth $17,932,980. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

