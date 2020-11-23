Sei Investments Co. Has $7.86 Million Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,457 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $7,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Credicorp by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Credicorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Credicorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Credicorp stock opened at $133.23 on Monday. Credicorp Ltd. has a twelve month low of $110.47 and a twelve month high of $220.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.59. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

