Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,769 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $7,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 58,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 405.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 323,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 259,247 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 178.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 111,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 71,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $495,600.00. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 206,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 31.48 and a current ratio of 31.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.77 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 115.25%.

HASI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

