Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,829 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.09% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $7,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $169.33 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $76.50 and a twelve month high of $179.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.09 and its 200 day moving average is $150.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 1.08.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Several analysts have commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

