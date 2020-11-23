Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Posted by on Nov 23rd, 2020

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,886 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Equitable worth $7,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 9.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable by 13.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 732,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 88,403 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $274,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 28.6% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in Equitable by 57.7% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 156,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 57,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded Equitable from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Equitable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

NYSE:EQH opened at $24.74 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.30. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Equitable (NYSE:EQH)

