Commerce Bank Takes Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,693 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,261,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 80,522 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 28.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,921,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,077,000 after purchasing an additional 421,325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,063,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,159,000 after purchasing an additional 76,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 51.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 998,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,258,000 after purchasing an additional 339,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James reduced their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Zalman purchased 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.57 per share, for a total transaction of $431,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $75.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.30.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

