Commerce Bank Invests $241,000 in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter worth $90,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $147,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $111.65 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.32. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 16.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is currently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,446,272. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

