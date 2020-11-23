Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,040 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,217 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 5,040 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $7,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 18.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,074 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 34.9% in the third quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,756 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 8.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,747 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Boeing in the third quarter worth about $4,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock opened at $199.62 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $89.00 and a 12 month high of $374.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $181.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The Boeing from $231.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.03.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

