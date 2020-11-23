FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $7,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 48,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, September 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total transaction of $620,352.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total value of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,089,322. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDS stock opened at $321.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $326.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.61. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.22 and a fifty-two week high of $363.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.24% and a net margin of 24.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

