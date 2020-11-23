Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Position Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.29% of Spire worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Spire by 48.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,065,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,688,000 after buying an additional 347,091 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Spire by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,399,000 after buying an additional 3,888 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Spire by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Spire by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Spire by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of SR opened at $63.48 on Monday. Spire Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.58 and a 12-month high of $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Spire from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Spire from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Spire from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.30.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.