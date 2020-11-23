Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,983 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $7,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wipro by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,669,000 after purchasing an additional 413,447 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Wipro by 20.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,978,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,500,000 after buying an additional 1,376,258 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Wipro by 118.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,579,648 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after buying an additional 3,573,535 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Wipro by 8.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,808,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after buying an additional 382,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Wipro by 5.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,723,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,499,000 after buying an additional 198,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WIT. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded Wipro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%. Research analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.