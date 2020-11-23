Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.09% of Universal Health Services worth $8,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 76.3% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $46,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 108.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 597 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 105.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 779 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $138.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

NYSE UHS opened at $130.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $148.27. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

