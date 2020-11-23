BlackRock Inc. Purchases 191,717 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.28% of Franklin Electric worth $388,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the second quarter worth $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,900,000 after buying an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 47,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Franklin Electric by 18.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $67.23 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a one year low of $41.25 and a one year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.45.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FELE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Scheck Freigang sold 11,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $665,245.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,507.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,956 shares of company stock worth $778,509 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

