BlackRock Inc. Has $399.44 Million Stock Holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,382,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230,773 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.57% of Anaplan worth $399,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Anaplan by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Anaplan by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anaplan by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anaplan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $53.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of PLAN opened at $62.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $67.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -57.54 and a beta of 2.02.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 36.81%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Anaplan’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $1,879,341.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,821.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 263,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $14,803,897.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,491.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 746,288 shares of company stock valued at $44,031,009 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

