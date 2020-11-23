Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,751,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 416,509 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 19.73% of Renewable Energy Group worth $414,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

REGI opened at $54.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $65.65.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $35.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

