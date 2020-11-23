FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,718,829 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,296 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.17% of FLIR Systems worth $384,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 223.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $65,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.6% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

FLIR stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.55. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $59.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.55.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $1,077,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

